Fortnite: Malaysia wants to ban Battle Royale due to religious controversy

The popularity of Fortnite It is so big that it has reached beyond the realms of video games and entertainment in general. Epic Games’ Battle Royale has raised the alarm of various governments for various reasons, most of the time without justification.

Authorities and figures from various countries seek to ban gambling due to the influence it has especially among younger people. Malaysia has just joined this trend, as one of its ministers assures that the game has inappropriate content created by its own community.

The controversy has religious overtones, as the Malaysian authorities believe that Fortnite Attempt against the Kaaba, a construction considered a sacred site for Muslims and Islam.

They want to ban Fortnite in Malaysia for “attacking” religion

Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Economy, gave much to talk about when she announced her plans to ban Fortnite in the country. According to her, the Battle Royale has a community-created map where a construction very similar to the Kaaba can be destroyed.

This alerted the authorities, who are now going against the Epic Games game. “The game Fortnite it is directly against high values, especially religious ones. This can trigger disrespectful behavior among religious communities and encourage acts of violence, ”Uno commented.

The minister is now seeking to have the Battle Royale go through an immediate review and ban in Malaysia. He also asked game developers to be careful what they put in their titles.









For his part, Johnny G. Plate, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Information, acknowledged that the content that caused the controversy was created by a player and not by Epic Games. For this reason, they will initiate an investigation together with the police to find the user who brought the offensive content to the game.

Epic denies that Fortnite be offensive to religion

As you can imagine, Epic Games did not sit idly by after the accusations against its Battle Royale. While it is true that players can create almost any type of content in the Creative mode of the title, the study ruled out that Fortnite itself is harmful or represents a risk to religion.

“We would like to emphasize that our team respects all religions and we work closely with the title’s content creators to provide a safe gaming experience for all of our players,” Epic wrote in a statement.

As of this writing, Malaysian authorities have not released any further details about their investigation or their plans to ban Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.