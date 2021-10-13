Fortnite: how to enter the game where J Balvin appears? | Entertainment

Jean G. Fowler

Everyone talks about Fortnite and if you have not tried it yet, here we explain what it is about

In the world there are thousands of experts in Fortnite, but there are also many who are just getting into the video game that has recently been including celebrities as a method to attract new fans, as it did before with the concert of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott or J Balvin himself, who will now be a character available on the platform with the series of icons.

But to all this,

What is Fortnite and what is it about?

The video game launched by Epic Games in 2017 includes different modalities that mainly share characteristics such as their environment, in order to survive on an island shot by other opponents who will also seek to be the last to stand.

It is a free game that, for the most part, is focused on people between 12 and 20 years old, but with the passage of time, it has been expanding its audience. It has the mode of Battle Royale, Save the World and a creative one, all with options to buy accessories that increase the user experience.

It is available for download on Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch and can be single player or cooperative multiplayer, as long as you are connected to the Internet.









However, beyond being a shooting game, one of the characteristics that made it so famous is the fact that it allows its users to give a unique appearance to the characters with accessories and famous skins, which come with all kinds of colors or features that make them different.

Throughout its history, Fortnite has featured collaborations with the Avengers when introducing Thanos, to the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, Rick and morty, Batman, Lara Croft among others, but recently they have chosen to conclude agreements with some of the most famous artists from around the world to offer impressive virtual concerts.

These include names like Marshmello, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and of course, the world’s newly added “reggaeton ambassador”, J Balvin.

J Balvin arrived at Fortnite with his own skin

Epic Games confirmed the details of the Colombian’s outfit, which includes his suit, a gesture, a hang glider and a backpacking accessory from which a pick can be drawn; In addition to the default style, it comes with a Balvin Energía version and with the skeleton Balvin style, while the gesture will move to the rhythm of “In Da Ghetto” from the musical collaboration that the Colombian made with Skrillex.

Everything will be available in the object shop from August 27 at dawn, however, you can get it in advance if you participate in the Balvin Cup on August 24.