Fortnite generated billions of dollars in 2020 and exceeded Epic expectations

The information that comes to light through the legal documents that are part of the evidence from the Epic Games and Apple lawsuit does not cease. Among the documents already circulating on the Internet, it is revealed that Fortnite it continues to generate billions of dollars and its popularity does not decrease.

In a material that Epic Games shared with the Court, the company’s financial results are presented and the profits generated by Fortnite.

In case you don’t remember, let us remind you that the project was revitalized in late 2017 after Epic Games decided to change their Tower Defense game system to Battle Royale.

Fortnite continues to generate multimillion-dollar profits

We know this worked as the game is still very popular to this day and the document reinforces this with numbers. According to Epic Games, Fortnite It had only in its first 2 years in the market (2018 and 2019) more than $ 9 MMDD of income, of which $ 5.5 MMDD were profits for the company. On average it can be estimated that each year Fortnite generated $ 4.5 MMDD.

Despite the numbers, Epic Games estimated that revenue would drop a bit in 2020, predicting that it would have almost $ 3.6 MMDD of revenue, as noted in the document (via The Verge). However, the figures were very different, since last year the game generated $ 5.1 MMDD of profit, according to Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, revealed on the first day of the trial of Apple and his company (as reported the writer of New York Times Erin griffith).









This draws a lot of attention, since it shows that the strategy that Epic Games has taken with Fortnite It is working as 2020 and 2021 could surpass the results of the first 2 those of the Battle Royale. In addition, we must not forget that in 2020 the pandemic occurred and many people played the title a lot.

What do you think of the performance of Fortnite? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. It is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

