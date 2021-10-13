Fortnite: Epic Games Accepts Fortnite’s ‘Imposters’ Game Mode Was Taken From Among Us

ANDl mode ‘Imposters’ Fortntie is about to turn two months since it is available in Epic Games’ most popular game. What we think it will be a temporary fad (like so many other game modes) has already become something as popular as ‘Save the World’ (actually the original game) and the ‘Creative mode’. And completely unexpectedly, Epic Games just revealed that the idea was not theirs. How! It was not?

During the latest patch of versions 18.20 You can read that Epic Games added a description to Imposters: “Innersloth’s Among Us-inspired gameplay”. Of course, everyone knows that Innersloth did not invent the concept, and in fact it is a popular party game in which, generally, the impostor is a werewolf.

But Innersloth was the developer who brought this concept to the mainstream public and He made it known to new generations, as well as finding a way to adapt it to an online multiplayer format. And they were also the first to regret that Epic was not up for a collaboration instead of making such a blatant robbery. Sorry: adaptation.









The point is, it seems that they realized that they could not undertake a crusade against the dominance of a multinational like Apple… and at the same time bypass small independent developers with such impunity. So the announcement of this update in game mode was made by Twitter, with a suitable label to Innersloth.

To this tweet, another from Innersloth replied with a simple emoji to show that they were aware of Epic’s publications, to which they replied: “Hey @AmongusGame! Since you are here there is something we want to ask you”. “Oh what is it?” Innersloth replied. And this is where the followers were excited by Fortnite’s response: “We are their fans! We never talk about how they inspired us. What do you think about working together on something fun ever?”

“Yeah! Have your agents contact our crew” was the response of Among Us to close this beautiful story of betrayal and plagiarism, now turned into the beginning of a collaboration that, hopefully, does not end with Epic games buying little Innersloth, but I do have a game or game mode that combines the best of both wits. It means that it is coming an “Amogus” skin for Fortnite?