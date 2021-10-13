Fortnite creator valuation reaches $ 28 billion – El Financiero

Epic Games could be worth around $ 28 billion based on its latest round of fundraising, Sky News reported, propelling the company to the 10 most valuable startups in the world.

The owner of the popular game Fortnite is finalizing the terms for a $ 1 billion funding round, Sky said, citing known people she did not identify. With that valuation, Epic would outperform startups such as Rivian Automotive, according to data compiled by CB Insights.

The latest increase came just seven months after Epic closed an equity round from investors like Sony and Baillie Gifford with a valuation of $ 17.3 billion. It recently expanded its portfolio with the maker’s purchase of “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” an online game that was one of the pandemic’s big hits.

Bank of America is advising Epic Games on the latest transaction, Sky said. An Epic spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.









Several startups have seen their valuations rise amid the pandemic. Stripe’s valuation nearly tripled in less than a year to $ 95 billion with its latest round of funding, making it America’s most valuable startup. The online payment processing company raised $ 600 million in its round, Stripe said on March 14.

Rivian, an electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon.com and Ford, may also have a higher value in an initial public offering later this year. It is looking to go public in September with a valuation of at least $ 50 billion, up from $ 27.6 billion in a funding round in January, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Epic is also not backing down from taking on giant tech companies. He’s approaching a trial after he sued Apple for removing Fortnite from the App Store. Its CEO Tim Sweeney and Apple CEO Tim Cook can testify at the trial, according to a court document.