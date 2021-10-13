Fortnite Club September 2021: Burning Wolf skin and its items now available

From September 1, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, they are available at Fortnite Battle Royale as he Burning Wolf skin like the rest of its objects. This is an exclusive reward for September 2021 for members of the Fortnite Club. We tell you everything we know about these objects from the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 next:

Fortnite: this is the Burning Wolf skin and its objects, now available

Official Burning Wolf skin art in Fortnite

As we have commented in the opening paragraph of the news, from 02:00 a.m. CEST on September 1, 2021, all members of the Fortnite Club received both the Burning Wolf and its items. All your objects belong to the set The First Shadows. The specific list of items for this Fortnite character is as follows:









Burning Wolf Skin

Burning Fangs Backpacking Accessory

Burning Fangs Gathering Tool

A close look at the Burning Wolf skin

On top of all this, this month, Fortnite Club subscribers will receive:

1,000 V-Bucks

Access to Battle Pass of the current season from Fortnite Battle Royale

These objects will be ours forever even if in the future we unsubscribe from the Fortnite Club. This is the monthly subscriber reward for September 2021. As always, remember the following:

We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but We can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World .

. All these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

What is the Fortnite Club? What benefits does it provide us?

Burning Wolf is the Fortnite Club skin for September 2021

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For € 11.99 per month, we will get, each month, all the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season the game is in at the moment we register.

at the moment we register. 1,000 V-Bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In September 2021 we have the Burning Wolf with his objects.

