Fortnite and the rest of the games have been down for hours

The epic games drop occurred around 2:00 p.m. on April 6, 2021, where both the Epic Games store and the Epic Games servers have stopped working. As a consequence, users cannot open the launcher or play any of the games they have purchased, as the launcher is required to be open and connected to play titles such as Fortnite.

Epic Games not working: error when accessing the launcher on PC

When opening the launcher of the Epic Games Store on PC, it tells us that there has been a «Login error», with the error code EC-BI-LS-0. The error code does not offer any answers on the company’s help page, and the launcher does not open at all.

The reality is that a failure like this is something quite atypical, where most maintenance is usually done at dawn to prevent users from being affected. The servers are updated with the new versions of the games at night so that they are available during the day, and especially in the afternoon and at night, which is when most hours of play are concentrated. In this case, we are already getting dangerously close to the platform’s peak gaming hour.

We will update the news as soon as we know more about the reasons for the drop or if they have been resolved.

Update at 17:46: Epic Games posted a Tweet stating that the team is working to fix the bug. The login is starting to work for some users, but it may continue to give errors or disconnect without prior notice.

Our teams are still working on solving this issue for all players. Logins to the Epic Games Launcher are still degraded. – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 6, 2021

Update at 18:15: everything seems to have returned to normal, where the logins to the store work correctly, as well as the access to the games.