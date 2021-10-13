Friday, October 15, 2021
Fornite’s Cosmic Summer event is here!

By Vimal Kumar
Get ready to have the most fun in the sun during the Cosmic Summer event in Fortnite! Find it in Microsoft Store (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico).

The event runs until July 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET (check your local time), the excitement of fans for the aliens will increase with an unprecedented welcome party. In this extraterrestrial celebration, enjoy fan-favorite Limited Time Creative Modes (LTM), unlock summer-themed rewards, and don your best beach outfit. Also, rumor has it that the Kidnappers recently made their first visit to the island.

Creative LTMs, Quests, and Searshore Rewards

The popular creative LTMs that are back for the Cosmic Summer event are Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 – Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights – Air Royale, and The Pit – FFA. In these particular LTMs (or simply on the islands), you can complete missions to unlock rewards suitable for any beach party. Unlock the Brain Freeze Back Bling Palette along with all its flavors, the Cloud Llama Board Glider surfboard and its variety of designs, and much more!

Cosmic Summer 1

Do you want more rewards? By completing two Cosmic Summer missions, you will unlock the Believer Beach loading screen, a representation of the much-loved POI. Completing six missions will unlock Icy Pop Wrap, great for giving your team the appearance of a colorful cold treat. Finally, by completing all twelve, you will unlock the emote Lil ‘Treat, great for bringing a hint of sweetness!

All LTMs (and their missions) will be available sequentially during the course of the Cosmic Summer event and will be available until the end of the event.

Cosmic Summer 2

Summer Islands: Let your creativity fly

Do you remember our Creative Summer Callout? We already have the results! All the islands that appear in the Welcome Center during Cosmic Summer come from the call we make. Make the most of summer in a creative way while you enjoy games inspired by the season.




Cosmic Summer 3

New and recurring outfits with Cosmic Summer

The new outfits and packs will make their debut during Cosmic Summer. Get some fresh air with Midsummer Midas, show off your bodyguard on the beach with Beach Brutus, enjoy summer fun with Scuba Crystal, and mix R&R with R&D with Beach Jules.

Summer outfits that are back will join the party too, like Summer Drift and Unpeely.

Even if you don’t come from this planet, we invite you to this party no matter which hemisphere of the planet you are in!

