Fornite: when and how to get a new Galaxy War skin for free in the Epic Games Battle Royale | Video game

There is little time left for the final event of the season 7 from Fortnite; However, before knowing what will happen on the island, users will have the opportunity to get hold of the spectacular Galaxy Warrior skin, the same one that comes with the Galaxy Cup 2.0 for Android.

Through a publication on the official website of Epic Games, the developer gives us all the details of the Galaxy Cup 2.0 for Android. Do you want to know how to get it free, when can you unlock it and how to participate in this tournament? We answer all these and other questions below.

Galaxy Cup 2.0 for Android

How to get the free Galaxy War skin in Fortnite?

Basically we are talking about a new cup organized by Epic Games, whose main prize will be the Galaxy Warrior skin. This can be obtained without spending a single PaVo in the Fortnite item store.

To get this awesome outfit totally free, all you have to do is reach a certain amount of points in the Galaxy Cup 2.0 —Where Arsenal mode will be played— to rank among the top spots in your region.

In this game mode, the winner will be the one who first gets an elimination with each weapon available within the game. You will start with a powerful weapon and each time you advance your weapon, you will get a worse one.

Remember that the event will last three hours and you can play a maximum of 25 games to reach the desired ranking. Each elimination will give you one point; a Magisterial Victory, seven points; and a game played, a point.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0

In addition to obtaining the Galaxy Warrior skin freeFortnite fans will also be able to unlock items like the Manos Galaxy backpack accessory and the Portal Vortex wrap before they hit the game store. Know here the score to get them.

Europe

Top 11,250º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpacking accessory

Top 22,500º : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

Top 5.250º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpack accessory

Top 10,500º : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

United States – West Coast

Top 2.000º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpacking accessory

Top 4,000th : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

Brazil

Top 3,500º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpack accessory

Top 7,000º : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

Asia

Top 1,250º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpack accessory

Top 2,500º : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

Oceania

Top 1,500º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpacking accessory

Top 750º : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

middle East

Top 2.000º : Galaxy Warrior skin and Galaxy Hands backpacking accessory

Top 1.000º : Vortex Portal wrapper

For getting 20 points: Llamalaxia graffiti.

What is the Galaxy Cup 2.0 and how to participate?

The Galaxy Cup 2.0 Fortnite is a championship that will be held worldwide. As the name suggests, it is exclusive for mobile devices Android. Therefore, the main requirement to play it is to do it from a smartphone that works with that operating system.

If you have not yet installed the game on your computer, we tell you that you can do it from the Epic Games application in the Samsung Galaxy Store or Fortnite.com/Android. The download is totally free.

In Fortnite’s Galaxy Cup 2.0, the Arsenal game mode will be played. Photo: Epic Games

How to participate in the Galaxy Cup 2.0?

In addition to having an Android smartphone, the user must have two-step authentication to enable their Epic Games account and must be level 30 or higher in Fortnite Battle Royale.

What other prizes can be won in the Galaxy Cup 2.0?

Although the Warrior Galaxy skin is the main prize of this fortnite tournament, the participants, depending on the position they reach, will also receive other rewards, such as the Portal Vortex wrap and a Llamalaxia graffiti.