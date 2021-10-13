Fornite: Challenges and missions of Week 9 of Season 7 of Chapter 2 leaked

Update 17.30 has allowed Fortnite dataminers and leakers to expose all the challenges that we will have to complete during Week 9 of season 7 of the battle royale. In addition to the Ariana Grande concert and the Rift Tour, Epic has not forgotten about the challenges that will have to be completed during the final stretch of season 7.

As soon as the challenges are officially activated, we will bring you all the relevant guides so that you can complete them without any problem. Come on, for now, with those leaked challenges. Remember that everything can change in the face of the official publication of these challenges.









Legendary missions

Challenges

Receive orders from Slone via public phone (1)

Equip a detector and disable an alien billboard in the same match (2)

Gather resources in the Sacred Hotbed (100)

Eliminate Intruders (3)

Place a bioscan on an alien biome (1)

Place spy probes (3)

Rewards

Successfully complete Challenge 1: 15,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 2: 45,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 3: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 4: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 5: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 6: 30,000 XP

Epic missions

Challenges

Throw toilets with a Grapple (2)

Dance on an abductor cymbal or as a passenger on a cymbal (1)

Take no damage and deal damage to opponents in the same match (100)

Spot an opponent with a reconnaissance scanner and shoot him with a railgun (1)

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires (1,000)

Uses IO launch pads (1)

Carries an alien sample from the antenna of a satellite station to one of the entrances of Complex Stream (2)

Rewards

Successfully complete Challenge 1: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 2: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 3: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 4: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 5: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 6: 30,000 XP

Successfully complete Challenge 7: 30,000 XP