Fitbit Premium Introduces StrongWill with Will Smith

Will Smith recently joined the Fitbit family and carried out his public commitment to improving his health and well-being. The legendary rapper and actor is creating and preparing for Fitbit Premium an exclusive collection of comprehensive health guides. Six sweat-inducing, endorphin-pumping routines as well as mindfulness sessions are available from Will Smith’s StrongWill program. From room-shaking routines to relaxation techniques, Premium members can virtually work with Will and his trainers to build strength in their minds and bodies. And of course, great Will-isms abound!

Premium becomes much more “fresh”With Will

Fitbit invites you to join us in prioritizing your holistic health – from physical fitness to better rest habits to maintaining mental well-being. Will’s purpose to be in the best shape in his life was inspired by a desire to improve his overall well-being, and the StrongWill collection focuses on increasing strength both physically and mentally.

Will commented on his social media: “I spent countless days eating snacks and I didn’t feel in the best physical condition,” he said. “I love this body, so I want my general health and well-being to be back on track. For me, being in the best shape of my life really means taking better care of my body. “

No matter where you are in your quest for wellness, the hardest part is getting started. Fitbit and Will are helping Premium users reach their goals with an accessible program that fits your life, enhances your routine, and gives you calorie-burning moves, form modifications, guided meditation sessions, and tons of Will’s pranks for maintain high energy levels.

Get motivated with Will’s trainers and join a variety of guided sessions, exclusive within Fitbit Premium – no equipment or gym required -:

Strengthening in weight lifting: Will Smith is known for lifting weights, but sometimes even “the Prince of Rap” can’t make it to the gym. Join Coach Roz the Diva to learn strength training techniques that you can do without much equipment and explore one of Will’s favorite exercises.

The core challenge: To achieve the best fitness goals, you must start from your core, as that is where weak performance is “born and fed.” Join Jahdy to learn about Will’s favorite techniques for strengthening, strengthening and stretching your core.

Will Smith always makes this clear: when you train your body, it is also important to train your mind. Join Faith Hunter on a conscious inward approach to hone your state of mind with deep breathing exercises and meditation.

Mobility yoga: Yoga has been key to Will’s fitness success. Follow Trainer Hiro Landazuri through a progressive mobility yoga flow to work on his dexterity, flexibility, and stability. Namaste!

Let’s go Cardio !: In this routine, trainer Maya Monza takes you from a warm-up, through 10 intensive cardio exercises, to a cool-down without skipping a beat. Drink some water and have a towel ready, because raising your heart rate and sweating is what it’s all about. As Will says “let’s light this oven!”

HIIT routine top: Faster, Better – Trainer Bianca G delivers a high-energy, intensity interval work routine focused on the upper body to burn calories, gain endurance, and build muscle mass quickly.

While he has focused on his well-being, Will is beginning to use Fitbit's newest and most advanced fitness tracker, the Charge 5, which complements his regimen, reminds him when to get active, and also helps him manage stress and stress. Mental Wellness.









Ending “strong”

As we reach the home stretch of 2021, we all want to end up stronger and establish better habits for the new year – but what does that really mean? Being strong is different for everyone, be it strong in body, mind or heart. “I have come to understand that Fortitude is much more than a physical ability, it is also an emotional thing,” said Will. “Not only is it how many squares you have, or how big your biceps are, but it can lead you to try new things, be much better at the job you currently do and stay that way; that requires a different kind of strength. “

You don’t have to do it alone, you can do it together with a friend, a member of your family, a neighbor, or, just as Will’s community has been sharing their own inspirational stories with him.

You can take a look at what Will is doing to get to the end of the year in better health on his new YouTube series, “The best shape of my life (Best Shape of My Life)”, Which premieres on his YouTube channel on Monday, November 8. This five-day emotional event presented by Westbrook Media unveils the curtain that makes Will Smith really tick as he is pushed to his limits and questions the very behaviors that have led to his success, and ultimately, it is in this quest that he can begin your healing.

Also in November, Fitbit is sponsoring a five-city tour of Will’s memoirs, titled “Will,” in support of his journey to wellness and the many “steps” it took to create an international tour of the book. The memoirs “Will” shed a light on the way to understand how success, inner happiness and human connection are aligned.

Follow Fitbit on their social media for updates on Will Smith’s wellness efforts and stay tuned for future StrongWill collections coming to Fitbit Premium in 2022, for very Will Smith stuff, and keep getting stronger.

