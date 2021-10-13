First picture: this is what Timothée Chalamet looks like as Willy Wonka in the prequel

The first official image of “Wonka” and it is already a success. With galley, scarf and the characteristic suit, Timothée Chalamet he dresses as the chocolatier to recount his past never told in cinema or literature.

The Oscar nominee for “Call Me by Your Name” (and who is about to release “Dune” on October 21 in Argentine cinemas) plays Willy Wonka in the musical prequel that will tell his story before the novel by Roald dahl, which gave rise to the character, and based the successful film Tim Burton, “Charlie and the chocolate factory” (2005), and the first adaptation of 1971.

This film features the direction of Paul king (“Paddington”), with a script of his authorship together with Simon Farnaby, and production of David heyman, the man behind the “Harry Potter” franchise. And although it will also be inspired by the book, it will take several creative licenses to relate the origins of the chocolatier before founding his factory.

Timothée Chalamet’s first official image as Wonka



Accompanying Chalamet in the main cast, figures such as: Keegan-Michael Key, Sally hawkins, Rowan atkinson, Olivia colman, Jim carter, Mathew baynton, Tom davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha rothwell, Rakhee thakrar and Ellie white.









The performance of the young actor could dethrone and leave in the past the version of Johnny depp, whom Warner even left out of the “Fantastic Animals” franchise due to complaints of gender violence made by his ex-partner, actress Amber Heard and losing the trial against the British media The Sun who called him a “wife beater.” Even the legacy of “Pirates of the Caribbean” will continue in the hands of Margot Robbie (“Birds of prey”).

“Wonka” is coming with Timothée Chalamet



Chalamet disputed the character with other star actors of recent years in Hollywood, such as Donald glover (“Atlanta”), Ryan gosling (“La la land”), Ezra Miller (Flash for DC) but mainly with Tom holland, who plays the Spider-Man of the Marvel universe and who this year will release his third film for the franchise.

Roald Dahl’s current magic: what other adaptations are there?

“Wonka” won’t be the only one. After the new version of “The Witchies” (“The Witches”) hit theaters in 2020 with Anne Hathaway, Netflix is ​​preparing a remake of “Matilda” (yes, also one of the writer’s children’s classics) that will feature Emma thompson, Lashana lynch and Alisha weir like the girl with telekinesis abilities.

For its part, the Willy Wonka musical has a release date for the March 17, 2023, and meanwhile you can enjoy the work of Chalamet not only in “Dune” but in the new Wes Anderson, “The French Dispatch”.