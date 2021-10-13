eight actors and actresses who share their lives with directors and screenwriters

Although it is increasingly common to meet your partner online (39% of couples meet on the internet or social networks according to Stanford University ), there are many who know the love of their life at work.

The same happens in Hollywood, where couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have come from, for example. But it’s not just sparks between actors. Between directors and actresses love can also arise, as happened to Marta Nieto and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, or Helena Boham Carter and Tim Burton. And although these couples are no longer together, there are many others couples of famous actresses and directors or screenwriters that we can see on the red carpet.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski





Although we know (and love) him for The office , John Krasinski is also the director of several films, such as the hit A peaceful place . In her led for the first time his wife, Emily Blunt, as with the second part of the film, A quiet place 2.

Mila Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson





He is a British film director, screenwriter and producer and both they met on the set of resident Evil in 2002, a film directed by Paul WS Anderson and starring Mila Jovovich. Since then they have formed one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and have shared projects such as Monster hunter or the saga of Resident Evil.

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann





Judd Apatow is the writer, director and producer of comedies as Virgin at 40 or Embarrassing mess and met Leslie Mann when she went to a casting to star in one of his movies in 1996. They have been together ever since and she has appeared in other Apatow films, such as in If it was easy .

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles





Olivia Wilde started out as an actress in the world of cinema, but her true calling is to direct. Embroidered it with Super nerds, his debut and to direct a new film about a female character for Marvel and Sony . She is dating the singer and actor Harry Styles, who will star with Florence Pugh in Wilde’s next film, Don’t Worry, Darling.









Frances McDormand and Joel Coen





They have been together since 1984 after they met in the first Coen brothers (Joel and Ethan Coen) film that starred three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand. They both debuted with Easy blood and since then they have shared success.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson





She is an actress and he, in addition to being an actor, is a screenwriter, producer and director of films such as Larry Crowne, it’s never too late, the recent Greyhound on Apple TV + or the series Blood brothers , an HBO hit . They met on the set of Volunteers in 1985 and married three years later, being one of the most established couples in cinema.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez





We screamed to discover that this couple was back together after so many years . And it is that the actor and director Ben Affleck (his are films like the wonderful and oscarized Argo ) and singer and actress Jennifer Lopez They are one of the red carpet couples that we like the most today.

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy





Ben Falcone is the director of comedies like The soul of the party or the most recent Thunder patrol on Netflix , in addition to being an actor and a comedian, and Melissa McCarthy is the actress known for example, for her role in Nine Perfect Strangers . They have been together since they met while filming an episode of Gilmore girls and they have two daughters in common.

Photos | A quiet place, Gtres, Superintelligence, Sensacine