Dior introduced the new Sauvage Elixir, which is now available at Fetish Perfumeries

“Sauvage has essential notes to which he wanted to be faithful, taking them towards an unprecedented density. To achieve this strength while avoiding cacophony, I chose to purify, bare its architecture to retain only the outline. This Elixir is like the solid, clean and precise line of a print. Its trail is surprisingly deep, dense, ”said François Demachy, Dior Perfumer-Creator.

The Sauvage Elixir is an unexpected trail that amazes, surprises and explores that brings new paths, pushing the limits even further, with an unprecedented concentration that was never reached.

The perfumer Francois Demachy has made a composition interpreted with precision with the new Sauvage Elixir, exposing its score and increasing the volume, reducing the orchestra to let its strength flow.

Warm and invigorating flavors

The notes of the impetuous citrus make Sauvage Sauvage, leading that note of energizing and tenacious Grapefruit, thanks to the low temperatures in the extraction treatment to preserve its aroma.

The essences of Cinnamon and Nutmeg give it a touch of warmth and sensuality, added with the freshness of Cardamom, which adds that citric and aromatic touch. These are backed up to hook and add the rich, liqueur note of a Martinique Rum Absolute, which complements this virile and immensely attractive outlet.

The freshness of Lavender is present in the new Dior perfume. Free Press Photo: Courtesy

The Blue Provence distillery takes a salvalje beauty, with the beginning freshness of entry with the evoked and comforting aroma of a lavender, wild flower eternal symbol of freshness, but this time it comes to surprise, it becomes another in this powerful elixir, deep and subtle at the same time, this essence of Lavender from Nyons, AOP reveals unique facets, since it is the result of an assembly of collected carias, which have been precisely selected by Demachy.

This is also the effect of the Philippine distiller Soguel Drôme loyal to the Maison, from which Francois selects several high-altitude vintages of Angustifolia lavenders, which come from the exceptional terroir of the Baronnies, a massif of the pre-Provençal Alps.

Every year they make up Dior lavender, under great demand and precision, which favor the harvests of organic crops, which results in an essence that displays floral notes faithful to the flower that Sauvage Elixir stars in.

All the floral and conciliatory qualities is the preamble to the warmth of the woods, an amber acore, powerful signature of Sauvage, is revealed in all its velvety and sensual blond tobacco nuances. To this is added the Haitian Vetiver, which gives it its slightly earthy masculinity, which pairs perfectly with the acidic and juicy hint of grapefruit.









The manly essence needed a jar full of mystery. Free Press Photo: Courtesy

A container containing a bewitching essence

All this Elixir potion is concentrated in its extraordinary power in a new night blue crystal case, with a unique 60 ml format. Its magical name is written in shiny silver letters on a label sunk in the glass, in the background, in the form of a dome, it plays with light, where it shows power, elegance and mystery.

The Embassador

The American actor, producer, screenwriter and musician Johnny Depp is in charge of showing the image of an absolute, whole and authentic man, giving a dream incarnation to this new fragrance.

JeanBaptiste Mondino was commissioned to portray Johnny Depp. Free Press Photo: Courtesy

This new fragrance of God, makes its creator perfumer and the Hollywood rock star finally meet, to weave a story of notes and freedom. The powerful notes of this liquorous and woody elixir are watered in the environment, they call to those of Johnny’s guitar that emerges as an evidence, that he was portrayed by the photographer JeanBaptiste Mondino, under the incandescent gaze of the moon and escorted by two wolves. .

“The symphony occurs when all the ingredients go well together. The melody is to feel the ingredients one after another, ”continues Demachy.