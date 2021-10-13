Christian Yelich: “I have to play better”

Yelich will be entering the first year of a seven-season contract extension in 2022, which he signed in March 2020, just days before the baseball world was put on hiatus due to COVID-19. By then, Yelich was coming off two impressive seasons with the Brewers, including 2018, in which he was named the NL’s Most Valuable Player, and in 2019, in which he finished second, despite suffering an injury. in September they left him out for the rest of the season.







