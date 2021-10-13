Christian Bale was the worst Batman – because he was the best Bruce Wayne

Every time an actor signs up to play the role of Batman, he is essentially taking on two distinct roles: Batman and Bruce Wayne. But normally there is a similar dynamic between the Crusader in the Cloak and his billionaire alter ego. And while different actors have handled the two roles in their own way over the years, Christian Bale’s portrayal offers a dichotomy that most other iterations simply don’t.

The trilogyof the Dark Knight It’s the gold standard for superhero movies, but closer examination shows that Bale’s Batman was something of a lousy superhero. The reason for that, however, could be that he was the best version of Bruce Wayne.

At the end of him Dark Knight, Christian Bale’s Batman took the blame for Harvey Dent so that Gotham could keep its “white knight”. OnAppearance, his decision allowed the Dent Law to lock up Gotham’s criminals for years, but it would turn against him in The Dark Knight Rises.. The next film showed that Batman had not only hidden in the shadows to avoid pressure from the Gotham Police Department, but had hung up his hood without intending to put it back on.

Sure Batman came back to save Gotham from Bane and Talia, but arguably it was his fault that they were able to take hold in the first place. Although Batman’s actions in The dark knight They operated for a short period of time, their withdrawal leaving a void in the city that Bane came to fill. And that’s not taking into account that Bane broke Batman’s back because he was out of practice and hadn’t done any real crime fighting in eight years.









In the long run, it’s clear that Batman’s retirement caused more problems than it solved. But despite that, at the end of The Dark Knight Rises, decides it would be a great idea to retire … again. He even had a confidant in Detective Blake who could have taken his hood, but did nothing to help “Robin” find his way. Essentially, Batman replicated his own failed example of walking away from his commitment, making him a bad hero.

That said, however, Bale’s Batman deserves to be examined through Bruce’s lens. In most versions of the Batman character, the hero is the center of attention, and Bruce only functions as an alter ego. However, with Bale’s version, Bruce takes on a palpable humanity, which is why his Batman doesn’t seem to focus on crime fighting with reckless abandon.

When Batman’s actions are analyzed, acknowledging Bruce’s state of mind, everything is different. Batman had spent nearly a year of his life fighting crime in Gotham when he decided to take the blame for Harvey Dent. He had put all of himself into his goal of saving Gotham, but now the city was just going to put him aside and hunt him down, and although Detective Gordon said he “can take it”, the reality is that someone can only bear being hunted up to a certain point. point. There is also the important factor of Rachel’s death. Died at the end of The dark knight, and that’s overlooked because of everything that happens with Harvey and the Joker.

In reality, Bruce was expelled from his city and had lost a loved one. The beginning of The Dark Knight Rises It shows that he was lost, which is why he actually hung up the hood the first time. He wasn’t giving up his fight, he was giving up his own personal ability to keep fighting. That’s also what makes Bruce’s second retirement more meaningful. He left his sadness behind, realized his shortcomings, and moved on. It’s something that hardly any other version of Bruce Wayne has done: put his own well-being above Batman.