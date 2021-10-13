Chris Pratt shares a hilarious fake sneak peek of the Super Mario Bros. movie

It was last September when Nintendo presented the project: Mario The Movie arrive in 2022 from the hand of Illumination (Minions, Gru, Despicable Me). At that same moment, the Big N also took the opportunity to reveal the casting of the production: Chris Pratt will be in charge of lending his voice to Mario, a decision that has been highly criticized by fans; while Anya Taylor-Joy voicing Peach and Charlie Day as Luigi. Despite the criticism, it seems that Pratt is taking the situation with a lot of humor: he has shared a video on his own Instagram where they combine the end of Guardians of the Galaxy with a scene in the style of the saga Mario.

Mario The Movie: Chris Pratt has fun being Mario

While some fans of the saga have been skeptical, so to speak, of the idea of ​​Chris Pratt playing Mario in Mario The Movie… the truth is that the protagonist of Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy has accepted the role with great enthusiasm. So much so that he has not hesitated to share on his Instagram the video that we have left you on these lines.









In the little clip, we can see how the effects and images of the Nintendo saga are added to the final scene of Guardians of the Galaxy. The Infinity Stone is replaced by a Superstar, which grants temporary invincibility in the game. My favorite part was when the camera was turned and I saw Gamora (Zoe Saldaa) dressed up as Toad. Mainly because I was not expecting it. Otherwise, it is basically the idea of ​​a fan combining the universes of Guardians of the Galaxy and Mario.

Chris Pratt strongly embraces the role of Mario

Pratt’s most recent film, The Tomorrow War from Amazon, has been a great success for both the Amazon Prime Video platform and for the actor himself. We will see you soon in Jurassic World: Dominion, which opens in theaters next June 10. On the other hand, I will also return to the world of Marvel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will begin filming in Georgia this November under the direction of James Gunn.