Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityCardi B shows off the multi-million dollar mansion Offset gave her on...
Celebrity

Cardi B shows off the multi-million dollar mansion Offset gave her on her 29th birthday

By Sonia Gupta
0
58




How could it be otherwise, Cardi B has had a 29th birthday in a big way. And not only because her celebration has been in style, but because of the impressive gift she has received from her husband. Offset.

Through a video on their social networks, The singer has shown the spectacular mansion that the artist has given her in the land of her origins: the Dominican Republic.

It was such a surprise that not even she could believe what her eyes were seeing and so she let her more than 112 million followers know.

“I can’t believe this! This was so amazing to me,” she enthused in one part of her message. In it he assures that he had expressed to his loved one the desire he had to invest in a property in the DR. “But I thought that he disagreed with me and preferred to invest in other things. How wrong I was!”

Space is a luxury mansion that has 6 huge rooms surrounded by windows, 7 bathrooms, a tropical garden and paradisiacal views. A dream place to escape with your children.

The idea of ​​acquiring this property was consulted by Offset with the artist’s father before taking the plunge and he immediately encouraged him. “My father and you (and the baby) are the most important men in my life and it makes me very happy that they are so close and have that bond,” he wrote.




Cardi B and Offset / <em> Grosby Gorup </em>” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ge71iHQudOpKCIBOWnk18w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Tm0YWfMqehs7CO3KrGcirw–~B/aD0xMzMzO3c9MjAwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/d42ab3b9240ec19e56a797a2d417657d”/><noscript><img alt= Grosby Gorup ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ge71iHQudOpKCIBOWnk18w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Tm0YWfMqehs7CO3KrGcirw–~B/aD0xMzMzO3c9MjAwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/d42ab3b9240ec19e56a797a2d417657d” class=”caas-img”/>

Cardi B and Offset /Grosby Gorup

Grosby Gorup

It seems that relationship crises are now part of the past and they are happier than ever with the arrival of their second child and now this house in paradise. “I love you so much that I can’t wait for my hangover to pass to show you all my love,” he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: The most impressive outfits of the singer Cardi B.


Previous articleReese Witherspoon acknowledged that she cried after sexist cartoon of her in iconic magazine | TV and Show
Next articleBrad Pitt replaces George Clooney in coffee ads (and has set the networks on fire)
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv