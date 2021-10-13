Brad Pitt replaces George Clooney in coffee ads (and has set the networks on fire)

Has it all. It’s one of the most recognized actors and with greater interpretive capacity of his generation, he is rabidly handsome, he has a look cool laid back, fun and naughty … Brad Pitt is an idol on all levels. And De’Longhi, world leader in the field of domestic coffee machines, knows it, and that is why he has chosen the actor, known for starring in some of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood history, to make it happen. the face of his first international campaign.

The ad is a real movie, directed by nothing more and nothing less than Damien chazelle, director of hits as La La Land, Whiplash or First man. And in this mini film we can delve into what a day in the life of Brad Pitt is like: how he buys coffee, walks around Los Angeles (on a motorcycle!) And refuels, while the sun shines off his golden hair.

Then Brad Pitt comes home and feasts on espresso or cappuccino. It’s the perfect moment that comes true with the De’Longhi super-automatic coffee maker. And we, as the actor, just have to enjoy the delicious aroma and taste of Italian coffee.

The ad, which has set fire to the networks, where many “screenshots” have been shared with Brad Pitt’s faces and gestures, features the talent of two other Oscar award winners: cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz , who were part of the successful team responsible for La La Land. As if that weren’t enough, acclaimed photographer Lachlan Bailey completes the outfit. Thus, George Clooney takes over from Brad Pitt when it comes to inviting us for coffee.









