Blade is the most important film in superhero cinema

Blade (1998) starring Wesley Snipes remains one of the reference films for superhero cinema today.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It has become a giant franchise that is increasing each year. Many people think that it all started with Hombre de Hierro (2008) starring Robert Downey Jr. Since it was the first film in the saga to hit theaters and it laid the foundations of what it is today. But perhaps we should look further back and reach Blade 1998.

Now Marvel studios will restart Blade, but the director responsible for this new version, Bassam tariq, explained why the movie Wesley snipes is still so important to him superhero cinema.

“The exciting thing about the movie that we are making is that it has not been canon for Blade, since we are reading the comics and everything. That he’s a daywalker is the only thing that’s been established, and you know we can’t deny what Wesley Snipes did, which basically got all of this rolling. A black man created the superhero world we are in, that’s the truth. For me now to be working with someone as talented and a monster like Mahershala Ali, and the writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour, I’m doing so well, it’s an honor to work with real black monsters and black talents. For me, being with them in this room and listening and learning as I build this is truly an honor.









What will the movie be about?

For now there are very few details of BladeIn fact, the release date is not even known, although it is speculated that they will begin shooting very soon and it is rumored that it will hit theaters on October 6, 2023. In addition, the series Moon Knight will introduce fantastic elements such as werewolves, vampires and such creatures to Marvel studios.

So it will be easier for Blade be able to develop your story with these types of characters, since they will be part of the canon of Marvel studios. As for the cast, it has only been confirmed to Mahershala Ali, but surely they will soon give news as to who will accompany him. The question remains whether they will tell the origin or whether it will first appear in another installment by way of presentation.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Blade? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for more information you can see all the movies of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.