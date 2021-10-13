Ariel López Padilla does not see badly that her daughter María Levy has OnlyFans

Ariel Lopez Padilla he does not see badly that his daughter Mary Levy have OnlyFans; however, he said he spoke to her earlier about his arguments for doing so.

The actor, Ariel López Padilla, assured that she has no problem with her daughter, Maria Levy, uploading nude photos to his social networks, “it is part of his profession,” he said.

Ariel López Padilla supports María Levy in her career at OnlyFans

Although many parents may not like that their sons or daughters take into account in OnlyFans, that is not the case of Ariel Lopez Padilla, dad of Maria Levy.

When questioned by the press, the actor said he had no problem with the OnlyFans of his daughter and not with his content on social networks.

He explained that these photographs “are part of his profession”, as he pointed out that María Levy is a photographer, and said, “it is part of us as artists.”

However, he assured that before that he spoke with his daughter and He asked for arguments to make his OnlyFans.

“I am proud because she does it well, she does it like a professional photographer … if you are going to sell them, sell them well.” Ariel López Padilla, actor.

María Levy is a photographer and daughter of actor parents

Mary Levy She is the daughter of Ariel López Padilla and her deceased mother, Mariana levy . The 25-year-old has a career as a professional photographer.

His father is dedicated to being an actor in soap operas, while Mariana Levy, daughter of Talina fernandez , was an actress who died in 2005 due to a stroke.









Mariana Levy and Alejandro Speitzer in ‘Rayito de Luz’ 2000. (Eduardo Loza / Cuartoscuro)

The photographer usually shares on her Instagram account photoshoots that she does for herself and her close group, as well as content in her studio ‘Da Studio’.

In addition, she has been characterized as a young woman who talk openly about women’s bodies with its flaws and qualities.

María Levy, photographer. (@marialevyy)

As a photographer, Mary Levy He has spoken out against uploading photographs showing his cellulite and curves, “all bodies are unique and different,” he argues.