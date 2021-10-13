Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

Anna Kendrick envies Jared Leto’s great hair – movie news

The ex from ‘Twilight’, who could star in ‘Pitching a note’, would like to have the hair of the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor.


Singer and actor Jared Leto debuts Dallas Buyers Club in Spain on March 14, but the most curious thing is that his colleagues by profession envy something of him beyond the Golden Globe that he won for playing a transsexual. Without going any further, the actress Anna Kendrick -who could star again Hitting the mark 2-, who has used his official Twitter account to express his enthusiasm for Leto’s hair. “He has better hair than me. I’m not even angry. He impresses me.”

Jared Leto, showing that he is still an ordinary man, entered the rag and even invited Anna Kendrick to the Grammy Awards promising to share beauty secrets. “Only for girls”he joked. The ex of Twilight was very surprised and finished the strange appointment with another ‘tweet’ with the singer Kelly Clarkson that read like this: “It smells like cinnamon”. Do you think the hair that the interpreter of Requiem for a Dream, Fight club or Alexander the Great?


