Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

Anna Kendrick and Black Lively’s Netflix premiere movie

By Sonia Gupta
Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a young blogger mom who lives in a small town, where her best friend, the sophisticated Emily (Blake Lively), also resides. After she suddenly disappears, Stephanie will start looking for her with the help of Emily’s husband, Sean (Henry Golding). Your objective will be to discover the truth in a plot full of betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

According to critics, the success of A Little Favor on Netflix is ​​due to the duo formed by the two actresses, which they consider electrifying. In addition to a script by Jessica Sharzer and an art and photography direction that make it a super production. This, despite being a film a bit difficult to understand and to know what is true and what is a lie.




Cast of A Little Favor, Available on Netflix

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Glenda Braganza, Zach Smadu, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Sarah Baker, Kelly McCormack, Gia Sandhu, Joshua Satine, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, Dustin Milligan, Danielle Bourgon, Andrew Moodie, Sugenja Sri , Bashir Salahuddin, Howard Hoover, Ronnie Rowe, Melody Johnson, Melissa O’Neil, Linda Cardellini, Paul Jurewicz, Jean Smart, Roger Dunn, Corinne Conley, Olivia Sandoval, Umed Amin, Lesleh Donaldson, Chris Owens, Jung-Yul Kim, Domenic Cina, Julio Benitez.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
