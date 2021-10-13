Andrés Wiese nominated for the second time for “The 100 most beautiful faces in the world” How to vote? | Luciana Fuster Hugo García farándula nndc | BOCONVIP

For the second year in a row, the Peruvian actor Andres Wiese was nominated for ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021’, a contest that is held annually by TC Candler & The Independent Critics.

The actor’s nomination was announced in May of this year and so far It has already gathered almost 50 thousand ‘likes’ on the official Instagram account of the organization of the beauty competition.

The remembered ‘Nicolás de las Casas’ is not the only Peruvian nominated for one of the most beautiful faces in the world. The reality boys Luciana Fuster and Hugo García will also represent our country in this competition.

Peruvians will face international figures such as Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas; Nathalie Emmanuel and Richard Madden, from the series “Game of Thrones”; Jason Momoa, William Levy, Sebastian Stan (the “Winter Soldier”), among others.









How to vote?

To support your favorite you must enter the official TC Candler & The Independent Critics account on Instagram, or through the following LINK, and react with a ‘like’ or comment on the photo of your candidate.

