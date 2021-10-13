An independent group of investigators claimed to have identified the “Zodiac Killer,” the serial killer that terrorized California 50 years ago.

This May 3, 2018 file photo shows a San Francisco Police Department search bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man calling himself the Zodiac Killer. (AP / Eric Risberg, File)



Riverside (California) police assured that they continue to investigate who is behind the “Zodiac Killer” after a An independent group of case investigators claimed Wednesday that it had solved the mystery about the identity of the serial killer.

The group “The Case Breakers”, made up of former police investigators, said that whoever was hiding behind the character known as Zodiac Killer was Gary Francis Poste, So what passed away in 2018. They claimed to have reached that conclusion using new physical and forensic evidence and with the help of eyewitnesses, according to a press release.

According to its website, The Case Breakers is a non-profit organization that has three objectives: resolve open cases, fund more volunteer teams, and promote careers in all branches of public service. It is supported by government and business partners.

A copy of the white envelope in which the last letter from the Zodiac Killer was sent to attorney Melvin Belli. It contained an emotional plea for help from the murderous cryptographer who has been linked to five murders in the San Francisco area and claims to be responsible for three more. The letter also contained a bloodstained piece of shirt from one of the Zodiac’s victims. Bettmann Archive

The Case Breakers said it featured affidavits before the Justice and that he obtained a large number of photographs of the old dark room of the murderer.

Alleged victims of the Zodiac Killer San Francisco; Betty Lou Jensen, David Faraday and Darlene Ferrin. Bettmann Archive

In response to the new claims, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to the US network CNN that there is still an open investigation.

“We cannot speak of possible suspects as this is an open investigation”the SFPD said in a statement.

The FBI, which supports the local police in the case, also did not acknowledge the claims of The Case Breakers.

“The case remains open. We have no new information to share at this time.“The FBI said in a statement to CNN.

The Zodiac Killer murders inspired the 2007 film “Zodiac,” with Robert Downey Jr (pictured). REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo

The Case Breakers also claimed that Poste is responsible for the murder of Cheri Jo Bates in 1966 in Riverside County. However, the Riverside Police Department public information officer, Ryan railsback, indicated that the information is false.

Railsback noted that the The only link the Bates murder has in common with the Zodiac Killer is a handwritten letter received by mail in which the man in question claimed the crime.

The Zodiac Killer murders inspired two films: Zodiac 2007, with Robert Downey Jr and Jake Gyllenhaal, and Dirty Harry in 1971, starring Clint eastwood in the role of a tough San Francisco detective.

