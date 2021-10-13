Friday, October 15, 2021
Amber Heard is a ‘multitasking’ mom

By Sonia Gupta
Amber Heard with her daughter
The actress welcomed her first child, a girl, in the middle of the year, through a surrogate mother …




Amber Heard posted a cute video on her Instagram showing her workout routine, the one she does even with her daughter Oonagh on her lap. The Aquaman actress was exercising with the help of the baby and captioned the post saying that she is a ‘multitasking mother’, capable of multitasking without neglecting the little girl.

Amber has been training a lot, and although she doesn’t say why, this is her training for the second part of the hit movie ‘Aquaman’, where she plays Mera.

The actress secretly welcomed her first child, a girl, through a surrogate mother in April.

In addition to her workouts, Amber is on a diet to prepare for her role, revealing on social media this week that she had to cut bananas from her diet because of their high sugar content.

He said: “I cut the banana because it has too much sugar. I got to a point in my life where I thought, ‘Can’t I even eat a banana !? Plantain!? Fruit!? It’s a fruit! ‘”He complained.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.


