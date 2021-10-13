Amazon’s “nine perfect strangers”, following the formula for success

The actress (Nicole Kidman), the writer (Lianne Moriarty) and the producer and showrunner (David Kelley) returned for their own purposes. As it is often said that a winning team is not touched, the three joined – as has already been done for the two seasons of “Big Little Lies” – for the realization of a miniseries in which 9 people arrive at a high-profile center for various traumas and addictions.

Each of the characters offers a different range of possibilities in terms of the story that unfolds with high-flying performances according to expectations. Thus we find Masha (Nicole Kidman) owner and alma mater of Tranquillum who together with her employees will try to rescue, together with her employees, the guests from their traumas, their denials and the deep pain that surrounds some of them.









“Nine Perfect Strangers” (based on the novel by Lianne Moriarty) is not exactly a genre series but it manages to hook the viewer by mixing drama, suspense and black humor, advancing on a critique of new age therapies, that of drugs and dependence on social networks.

This combination opens and closes plot doors that guide the plot in one direction or another with great skill and if the characters are in a real unknown. Everyone has a dark side and each one, in their own way, seeks to reach the peace they need to continue with their lives.

The bar left by “Big Little Lies” was too high and this series is not going to raise it even higher. However, the successful trio that put it on screen and the group of actors and actresses who starred in the eight episodes have left a risky and well-constructed production (which, surely, will generate love and hate) that will not go unnoticed.