Amanda Seyfried makes an impact in her new thriller

‘The Appearance of Things’ is a thriller with supernatural themes.

We have seen a lot of movies about cursed houses that disenchant happy families and united marriages, but in ‘The Appearance of Things’, the new film starring Amanda Seyfried, the horror goes beyond the conventional.

This original production from the Netflix catalog, set in 1980, features Catherine and George, a young married couple who move with their only daughter to a house in a small New York village, where George begins teaching as a history teacher of the art in a university.

Catherine, who has also dedicated her life to art, gives up her job expectations to live as a homemaker, but in a short time he begins to perceive supernatural energies that take over his vitality.

With elements such as drama, the film directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini leaves us with many unknowns and an ending that not everyone will like. But it’s been Amanda Seyfried’s performances that get the applause.









The actress could be considered for next year’s Oscars with this role that she unfolds in ‘The Appearance of Things’, taking into account that at the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony she was nominated for her work in the film ‘Mank’ . Pictures: Clasos

Pedro Sola apologizes for having an outburst and saying an “expletive” against Camila Sodi

Renata Notni claims to be “happy in life” for her romance with Diego Boneta

Comments

Comments