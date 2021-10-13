Almussafes programs a week of events for the elderly but without dinners

After the parenthesis of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Almussafes City Council recovers its Tribute to the Elderly, an appointment that this year reaches its forty-second edition. Due to Covid-19, the programming has undergone numerous changes, since the massive brotherhood meal, dinners or the «Almuchef» contest will not be able to be held. However, these emblematic activities have been supplemented with new cultural initiatives so that the group has a full agenda from October 19 to 24.

During the week activities will take place. On Monday 18 at 6:00 p.m., the commemoration will be inaugurated at the Retirement Home with a show in which the Coral Lira Almussafense, the magician Luis Lafont, the couple of ballroom dances Rubén and Carla and Carlos Chova will participate, who, In addition to presenting the act, he will perform alongside Manoli Montañés.









On Tuesday, at the same time, it will be the turn of the Candilejas-EMT Almussafes Theater Group. The company will delight the public with a free adaptation of the play “Una sogra de castanyola”, by Eduardo Escalante. On Thursday the film “The Dressmaker”, a film starring actress Kate Winslet, will be screened. Finally, on Friday the musician Antonio Fontales will offer a piano recital entitled “Entre los silencios del alma”.

The weekend will take place two of the most outstanding acts. On Saturday, starting at 10.30 am, the Tribute to Our Seniors of 90 years will take place, in which the municipal corporation will visit the La Vila residence and the rest of the people who celebrate this anniversary in 2021 to pay tribute and present them with a commemorative detail.

Francisco and Rafa Blas

The following day, Sunday 24, the auditorium of the cultural center will host a variety show with music and humor at 7:00 p.m. The renowned artist Francisco, the winner of the first edition of the “La Voz” program, Rafa Blas, and the monologue Oscar Tramoyeres will be the protagonists of the show, which will serve to close the XLII Tribute to the Elderly.