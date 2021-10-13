All the times Kylie Jenner became Kim Kardashian’s alter ego

Little remains of the Kylie Jenner that the public met with only ten years in the first season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’. The little girl of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has undergone a brutal transformation both physically and stylistically and everything indicates that her great inspiration has been Kim Kardashian.

The millionaire businesswoman has ended up becoming an alter ego of her older sister. Physically, partly due to the blow of the scalpel and the use of wigs, the sisters bear a great resemblance that stands out for their long hair, high cheekbones and voluminous lips. But Kylie has also copied the eccentric style of the law student on more than one occasion.

Kylie Jenner with the red look from head to toe Instagram @kyliejenner

This inspiration has been confirmed with two of the looks that the 24-year-old has worn in the last month. Jenner, who is about to launch her most terrifying makeup collection, published this weekend an image in which she showed off her pregnancy in a tight red Ricard Quinn lycra jumpsuit with a cloth coat, gloves and matching boots.

Kylie has imitated Kim’s style with several looks that are practically identical

A style that was reminiscent of the extravagant ‘outfits’ of Demna Gvasalia with which Kim has not left indifferent at the Met gala and on the streets of New York. The queen of ‘countouring’ has confirmed her obsession with bondage aesthetics with striking black leather outfits that have now inspired her little sister.

Kylie has been inspired by this ‘total look’ of Kim Kardashian signed by Demna Gvasalia Instagram @kyliejenner / Gtres

Another of the looks that fans have commented the most is the black lace jumpsuit that Jenner wore just a few weeks ago in New York. The young woman brought out her most suggestive side with a transparent piece that combined with an ‘oversize’ style black coat and high-heeled shoes. Again, a style inspired by a Kim look, specifically, in the outfit she chose in 2015, when she was pregnant with her second son Saint, to attend an event at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

Kylie and Kim in their black lace bodysuits





Instagram @kyliejenner / Gtres

Throughout these years, Kylie has shown that her style icon is Kim Kardashian. On several occasions the little girl of the clan has published on Instagram some looks that are practically identical to those that Kardashian has worn. Proof of this is this set of bandeau top and white skirt that even Jenner has worn with the same hairstyle as Kanye West’s ex-wife.

The sisters with the same white outfit Instagram @kyliejenner @kimkardashian

The passion for latex pieces has also brought the two sisters together. A couple of years ago, Kim was the queen of this complicated fabric who even dared to wear it to the Met gala and later wore several ‘total looks’ signed by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain. Some outfits that again inspired Kylie months later to celebrate Christmas with a very tight red dress.

Kylie and Kim with latex looks, one of the most complicated fabrics Instagram @kyliejenner @kimkardashian

Also the ‘animal prints’ have conquered the beauty entrepreneurs. Two of the almost identical looks feature the leopard print and the crocodile print. A few years ago the two took a risk with wild jumpsuits and sets of black pants and top with these two prints.

Kylie and Kim with leopard print looks Instagram @kyliejenner / Gtres

Kylie and Kim with the black ‘total looks’ with crocodile print Instagram @kyliejenner @kimkardashian

Likewise, Kim and Kylie have dared with metallic fabric with minidresses with a ‘v’ neckline that are reminiscent of the designs that were successful in the 2000s.

Kylie and Kim in metallic dresses Instagram @kyliejenner @kimkardashian

Read also