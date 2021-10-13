All the heroes of Hearthstone Battlegrounds – Video Game News

From Hearthstone Assuming the autobattler genre is available to everyone.
Battlefields, released in 2019, is an eight-player game mode that takes on the fundamentals of games like Team fighting tactics and Dota Underlords but add a fun and familiar Hearthstone turn.
Battlefields has 65 different heroes (or bosses). Each has their own unique Hero Power that changes the pace of the gameplay. They synergize with minions, allowing players to recruit, fight, and strategize against their opponents.
Once a match begins, players will be presented with a selection of heroes. Here are all the heroes available in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.
Heroes
AF Kay
- Passive Hero Power: Skip the first two turns. Start with two minions from level three from Tavern.
Al’Akir
- Passive Hero Power: Beginning of Combat: Give your minion Windfury, Divine Shield, and Taunt to your leftmost minion.
Alexstrasza
- Passive Hero Power: After upgrading Bob’s Tavern to tavern level five, discover two dragons.
Aranna Starseeker
- Passive Hero Power: After upgrading five times, Bob always has seven minions.
Arch villain Rafaam
- Hero Power: In the next fight, add a simple copy of the first minion you kill to your hand.
C’Thun
- Hero Power: At end of turn, give a friendly minion + 1 / + 1. Repeat (time, times). (Updates after each use).
Captain Eudora
- Hero Power: Dig for a golden minion. (Five excavations remain).
Captain Hook Fang
- Hero Power: Eliminate a friendly minion. Choose one of the two from a lower tavern level to keep.
Chenvaala
- Passive Hero Power: After playing three elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (3).
Dancin ‘Deryl
- Passive Hero Power: After selling a minion, randomly give a minion in Bob’s Tavern + 1 / + 1 twice.
Deathspeaker Blackthorn
- Passive Hero Power: After upgrading Bob’s Tavern, get two Blood Gems.
To the death
- Passive Hero Power: All minions have +2 Attack.
Dinotamer Brann
- Passive Hero Power: After purchasing five Battlecry minions, add Brann Bronzebeard to your hand (once per game)
Edwin VanCleef
- Hero Power: Give a minion + 2 / + 1 for each minion purchased this turn.
Elise Star Finder
- Hero Power: Grants +4 Health to a random friendly minion.
Forest Guardian Omu
- Passive Hero Power: After upgrading Bob’s Tavern, get two gold this turn only.
Fungalmancer Flurgl
- Passive Hero Power: After selling a murloc, add a random murloc to Bob’s Tavern.
Galakrond
- Hero Power – Choose a minion in Bob’s Tavern. Discover a higher-level minion to replace him.
Galewing
- Hero Power – choose a flight path. Complete it to get a bonus.
George the fallen
- Hero Power: Grants a friendly minion a divine shield.
Greybough
- Passive Hero Power: Grants + 1 / + 2 and Taunt to minions you summon during combat.
Guff Runetotem
- Hero Power: Give a friendly minion at each tavern level + 1 / + 1.
Illidan Stormrage
- Passive Hero Power: Beginning of Combat: Your left and right minions gain +2 Attack and Immediate Attack.
Infinite Toki
- Hero Power: Refresh: Bob’s Tavern. Includes a minion from a higher tavern level.
Jandice barov
- Hero Power: Trade a friendly non-gold minion for a random one at Bob’s Tavern.
Kael’thas Sunstrider
- Passive Hero Power: Every third minion you buy gains + 2 / + 2.
King Mukla
- Hero Power: Get two bananas. At the end of your turn, give one to everyone else.
Kurtrus ashfallen
- Passive Hero Power: Buy three minions in one turn to give them + 2 / + 2 and progress through this.
Lich Baz’hial
- Hero Power: Take two damage and add a gold coin to your hand.
Mr Barov
- Hero Power – Guess which player will win their next fight. If they win, get three coins.
Lord Jaraxxus
- Hero Power: Give your demons + 1 / + 1.
Maiev Shadowsong
- Hero Power: Create a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After three turns, get it with + 1 / + 1.
Malygos
- Hero Power: Replace a minion with a random one of the same tavern level.
Millicent Mana Storm
- Passive Hero Power: Minions cost two. Upgrading costs two gold. Tavern tiers cost (1) more.
Millicent Mana Storm
- Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob’s Tavern have + 1 / + 1.
Mr. Bigglesworth
- Passive Hero Power: When a player dies, they discover a minion of their gang. Maintains enchantments.
Mutanus the Devourer
- Hero Power: Eliminate a friendly minion. He spits his stats on another. Get a gold.
N’Zoth
- Passive Hero Power – Start the game with a 2/2 fish that gains all your deadly breaths in combat.
Nozdormu
- Passive Hero Power: Your first upgrade each turn costs (0).
Overlord Saurfang
- Hero Power: Give + attack to the next minion you buy this turn. (Improves every turn).
Patches the pirate
- Hero Power: Get a pirate. After purchasing a pirate, your next Hero Power costs (1) less.
Patchwerk
- Passive Hero Power – Starts at 55 Health instead of 40.
Pyramad
- Hero Power: Grants a random friendly minion +4 health.
Queen Wagtoggle
- Hero Power: Give a friendly minion of each minion type + 1 / + 1.
Ragnaros the fire lord
- Passive Hero Power: After killing 25 enemy minions, gain Sulfuras.
Rakarnishu
- Hero Power: Give a friendly minion stats equal to your tavern level.
Reno Jackson
- Hero Power: Turn a friendly minion gold. (Once per game).
Shudderwock
- Passive Hero Power: Every third Battlecry triggers an extra time.
Silas Black Moon
- Passive Hero Power – Darkmoon Tickets are in the Tavern. Get three to discover a minion on your tavern level.
Sindragosa
- Hero Power – Freeze a minion in Bob’s Tavern. Frozen minions get + 2 / + 1 each turn.
Sir Finley Mrrgglton
- Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob’s Tavern have + 1 / + 1.
Skycap’n Kragg
- Hero Power: Earn gold this turn. Increase each turn. (Once per game).
Tess Greymane
- Hero Power: Refresh Bob’s tavern with your last opponent’s gang.
The curator
- Passive Hero Power: Start the game with a 2/2 amalgamation of all types of minions.
The great Akazamzarak
- Hero Power – Discover a secret. Put it on the battlefield.
The lich king
- Hero Power: Reborn to a friendly minion only for the next fight.
The rat king
- Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, give it + 2 / + 2. Change the type each turn.
Tickatus
- Passive Hero Power: Every four turns, discover a Darkmoon Prize.
Trade Prince Gallywix
- Passive Hero Power: After selling a minion, get an extra gold next turn. (It can exceed 10).
Vol’jin
- Hero Power – Choose two minions. Exchange your stats.
Xyrella
- Hero Power: Choose a minion in Bob’s Tavern to add to your hand. Set your stats to two.
Y’Shaarj
- Hero Power: Start of Combat – summon a minion of your tavern level. Add a copy to your hand.
Yogg-Saron, the end of hope
- Hero Power: Add a random minion in Bob’s Tavern to your hand. Give it + 1 / + 1.
And it will be
- Passive Hero Power: Bob always offers an additional dragon each time the tavern is upgraded.
Zephry’s, the Great
- Hero Power: If you have two copies of a minion, find the third.
All images via Blizzard Entertainment