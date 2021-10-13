10 films of the actor on Netflx, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Tuesday, October 12, actor Hugh Jackman turns 53.

The Australian interpreter began his career in the ’90s and rose to fame in the early 2000s when he got the role of Wolverine in X-Men, a role that he has repeated on several occasions (movies that you can see on Disney +).

His best-known films include Les Miserables (for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor), The Great Showman, The Prestige and Prisoners.

He will soon star in a film about the life of Enzo Ferrari directed by Michael Mann. He will also be in the drama The Son, alongside Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern.

On his birthday, we leave you ten Hugh Jackman movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

Ten Hugh Jackman Movies

Les Miserables (Amazon / HBO Max – see trailer HERE)

Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russel Crowe star in this musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s celebrated literary work.

Van Helsing (Netflix / HBO Max – watch trailer HERE)

The famous monster hunter is sent to Transylvania to hunt down Dracula, who is using Dr. Frankenstein for an evil plot.

Bad Education (HBO Max – see trailer HERE)

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this film based on the largest embezzlement scandal in public schools in the United States.









Logan (Star + – see trailer HERE)

In the immediate future, Logan’s attempts to hide on the Mexican border with the weakened Professor X end when a young mutant arrives who is hunted by dark forces.

Swordfish: Authorized Access (HBO Max – see trailer HERE)

A computer hacker (Jackman) is expected to pay $ 10 million if he accepts the job devised by a very charismatic secret agent (John Travolta)

Prisoners (Amazon – see trailer HERE)

A Boston man (Jackman) kidnaps the person he suspects is behind the disappearance of his little daughter and her best friend.

Butter (Amazon – see trailer HERE)

Each year the citizens of a small town in the Midwest, Iowa, have a very special competition in which they fight to model the best butter sculpture. With Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Hugh Jackman, Alicia Silverstone and Ty Burrell.

Reminiscence (HBO Max – see trailer HERE)

A private mind investigator explores the past to retrieve lost memories. His life changes forever as he searches for the truth behind the disappearance of a new client.

Someone like you (Star + – see trailer HERE)

When the relationship of a successful television producer (Ashley Judd) goes bad, he tries to understand the romance by working as a sex columnist and creating a stir.

Gone with the water (Netflix – watch trailer HERE)

A fun adventure in the bowels of Ratropolis, in which Roddy, a socialite mouse, is sent down the toilet at the hands of Sid, a common sewer rat. With the voices of Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet.