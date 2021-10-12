Zachary Levi is looking forward to hitting Dwayne Johnson

Actor Zachary Levi plays Shazam !, while Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam, two great rivals in DC Comics.

Many fans wish they could see in the cinema the great confrontation between Shazam! and Black adam, Or what is the same Zachary levi against Dwayne johnson. It has been rumored for some time that this will happen in the film Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), although it has not been confirmed. But the occasion was perfect, since it was filmed at the same time as Black adam and both will be released a few months apart. However, after reading the actor’s words, it seems like that won’t happen.









Own Zachary levi He has commented that he would love to face Dwayne johnson in the movie: “I would love to punch The Rock in the face… it would be a dream. Like honestly… All of those things are way above my salary level. I have no idea how all of these things will ultimately be doled out. I know that he is a very busy and very successful man. Once again, he’s very busy making other movies. So, I don’t know if or when there is going to be something like that. I hope so! Given the comic and the canon and all that, I think it would be a bummer if Shazam! and Black Adam didn’t have at least their only reunion, whatever that is. You know, just show up and put the suit on.

DC Comics movies are expanding.

In the next few years we will be able to see a lot of movies related to characters from Dc comics for example The batman starring Robert Pattinson, The Flash with Ezra Miller, Black adam with Dwayne Johnson, Shazam! with Zachary Levi, Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa and Wonder woman 3 with Gal Gadot.

Which of all these films do you most want to see in theaters? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.