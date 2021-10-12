Friday, October 15, 2021
Will Smith reveals his workout plan with Fitbit

By Arjun Sethi
After the first confinement last year, Will Smith revealed a somewhat neglected physical form. Admittedly, for years he has had an enviable physique, and to play Aladdin’s Genius he increased his muscle mass considerably.

However, like most, the quarantine at home made his physical activity decrease and the meals were a perfect plan to calm the anxiety. That is why his physique was covered by several kilos of fat and a cloudy state of mind. To solve it, the actor allied with Fitbit and proposed to make a training plan with various activities.

StrongWill to Get Fit as Will Smith

The coaches for these sessions are well-known athletes, personal trainers or influencers of physical activity. Will Smith himself has selected an exclusive Fitbit Premium collection of guidance for complete health. Here are the details about these workouts:




  • Body weight strength. Will Smith is no stranger to weightlifting, but sometimes even the Prince of BelAir can’t hit the gym. Coach Roz the Diva will teach us strength-building techniques that we can do without much sports equipment. Plus, we’ll be doing one of Will’s favorite exercises.
  • Main challenge. To achieve the latest fitness goals, start with your core, because that’s where «born and raised»Maximum performance. Coach Jahdy will teach Will’s favorite techniques to strengthen, engage, and stretch his abs.
  • Find your center. Will Smith always makes this clear: when you train your body, it is important to train your mind as well. With the trainer Faith Hunter we can perform mindfulness sessions to perfect the mental state with deep breathing exercises and meditation.
  • Mobility Flow Yoga. Yoga has been key to Will’s fitness success. Hiro Landazuri teaches the correct postures through a progressive mobility yoga flow to work on dexterity, flexibility and stability.
  • Let’s do cardio! In this workout, trainer Maya Monza performs a warm-up to dive into ten intensive cardio exercises. We recommend having some water and a towel handy, because it’s all about raising your heart rate and starting to sweat.
  • HIIT for the upper body. Bianca G offers a high-intensity, high-energy interval training that targets your upper body and core to burn calories, gain endurance, and build muscle quickly.

will smith doing mindfulness with fitbit

How to sign up?

All six StrongWill guided sessions are now available to subscribers to Fitbit Premium. There is a three-month free trial to determine if we really like the app or not. In the case of wanting to continue, we will have two payment methods: monthly ($ 14.99) or annual ($ 129.99).

Join Will Smith on his wellness journey – exclusive workouts, mindfulness tips and more from a Hollywood legend and his team of experts. More StrongWill sessions are planned for Fitbit Premium in 2022.


