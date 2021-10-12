Will George Clooney be a dad at 60?

According to OK! Magazine George Clooney He recently confessed on his 60th birthday that he and Amal are expecting baby number three. An insider said the actor revealed the news over dinner to his inner circle. The news has not been confirmed, but the informant of the publication assures that the family is excited and anxious with the next arrival of the babies.

“They want their children Her and alexander choose the baby’s name… the baby brought everyone together at this point, “he says.

Last June, New Idea magazine reported that George and Amal they had renewed their vows at Lake Como, upon the news of their new pregnancy. An eyewitness said: “It was a renewal of vows, but it also seemed that they had something else to announce,” he says.

Apparently the Amal’s bellyShe betrayed the surprise, according to the witness: “They must be having another baby. If she is pregnant, they will be very happy, the twins have been bothering her for having another brother!”









Amal is 43 years old.

They assure that Amal Clooney faces this pregnancy, with the possibility that they are twins, at 43 years old.

George Clooney is one of the most recognized and admired American actors in the world, which is why he has always especially transcended his sentimental situation. In 2014 they both went down the aisle in a romantic ceremony held in Venice, which was followed around the world.