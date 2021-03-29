Warframe update for Xbox Series X coming in April

One of the titles that is leading the free games market is Warframe. The IP created by Digital Extremes has managed to submerge us on multiple occasions in several of their shootings in which we can finish off our enemies with sword attacks and remotely thanks to our equipped assault rifle.









Although now we must take a look at the future and think about the implementations that will be added in the next few weeks. I say all this because the studio in charge of bringing this free adventure to life has confirmed that the update for Xbox Series X will be released in April.

Warframe will be updated on Xbox Series X in April

This news has been revealed in a post published on the official video game account. Hinting that next month, several enhancements will be added that will strengthen the gaming experience on Microsoft’s powerful new machine. Reaching 4K resolution and rates of 60fps.

During these last months we have seen that many companies have been constantly working on updating their respective projects for free. This is my opinion is a great success. Since they imply that their priority is currently being to adapt to the new times, offering users a product that is improved in terms of quality and performance.

And you? Have you reached the maximum level with your character? Remember that Warframe is available for free for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.