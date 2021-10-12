Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingWarframe creators join the fight against cancer
Gaming

Warframe creators join the fight against cancer

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




Digital Extremes, authors of the multiplayer video game Warframe, are launching a financing campaign to fight cancer, taking advantage of the fact that October is the month of breast cancer awareness.


Previous articleAdam Sandler and Quentin Tarantino worked together on this film that is only on HBO Max
Next articleEpic admits Fortnite Imposters take inspiration from Among Us, months after debut
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv