Warframe announces the date and more details of TennoCon, its annual event

Digital Extremes announces that once again it will be done digitally, and offers three different packages to buy tickets to the convention.

Since its launch in 2013, Warframe has had a huge community of fans, passionate about the free-to-play universe. Every year they got together at the convention TennoCon, which brought together the most fans of the game. This time it will be done again, but digitally.

We already have the first details of the event: the July 17th. It will be the second year in a row that Digital Extremes You cannot do TennoCon in person, due to complications with the pandemic.

As always, there will be news on upcoming updates to Warframe, as well as a dedicated fan space. This will feature a cosplay contest, a community art show, and more surprises. There will also be three digital packs, with cosmetics for the game and merchandising.

Warframe is a multiplayer looter shooter in the third person, and it takes us to play with members of a race of aliens known as Tenno. The game recently came to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.