Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingWarframe announces the date and more details of TennoCon, its annual event
Gaming

Warframe announces the date and more details of TennoCon, its annual event

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




Warframe

Digital Extremes announces that once again it will be done digitally, and offers three different packages to buy tickets to the convention.

Ivan Castillo

By Ivan Castillo




Warframe announces the date and more details of TennoCon, its annual event

Gamer

Warframe announces the date and more details of TennoCon, its annual event

Since its launch in 2013, Warframe has had a huge community of fans, passionate about the free-to-play universe. Every year they got together at the convention TennoCon, which brought together the most fans of the game. This time it will be done again, but digitally.

We already have the first details of the event: the July 17th. It will be the second year in a row that Digital Extremes You cannot do TennoCon in person, due to complications with the pandemic.

As always, there will be news on upcoming updates to Warframe, as well as a dedicated fan space. This will feature a cosplay contest, a community art show, and more surprises. There will also be three digital packs, with cosmetics for the game and merchandising.

Warframe is a multiplayer looter shooter in the third person, and it takes us to play with members of a race of aliens known as Tenno. The game recently came to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.


Previous articleHearthstone’s Mercenaries mode is coming in October – Game News
Next articlein 2025, with a map that changes like Fortnite and multiple protagonists, according to rumors
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv