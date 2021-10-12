Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker after what would have been his 48th birthday

Vin Diesel reminded his colleague and friend Paul walker a few days after what would have been her 48th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

You’re going to be interested: Cardi B says she was scared to work with Vin Diesel in the “Fast and Furious 9” movie

Using an image from one of the Fast & Furious movies they starred in together, the 54-year-old actor wrote a note to his late friend about how much he missed him.

“So much to tell her … normally she would say that she wouldn’t believe how I spent her birthday … but from the sure outcome, I know she was with me in spirit,” Diesel wrote, adding, “Miss you always.”

Walker died on November 30, 2013 in a car accident at the age of 40. As I was in the middle of filming “Fast & Furious 7” At the time, the actor’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, were hired to replace him for the rest of the production, before his face was digitally superimposed on their bodies.

Walker’s daughter Meadow also remembered her late father with a sweet image of the two of them. Meadow was 15 when her father died.

“Happy birthday daddy, I love you,” Meadow wrote in the caption.







The now 22-year-old has frequently honored her father’s memory, most recently attending the film’s premiere. “Fast & Furious 9” in June.

Diesel has even discussed the possibility of Meadow appearing in an upcoming installment of the franchise.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything,” Diesel told the E! Daily Pop. In June. “Let me, without giving you all the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing is ruled out.”

The actor also said he feels “very protective” of his goddaughter Meadow, who has remained close to his family over the years.

“She is the first person on Father’s Day to wish me a Happy Father’s Day,” he told Extra in June. “Seeing her with my children is one of the most beautiful things,” Diesel added. “There are times when I see her playing with [su hija de 6 años] Pauline and it hits me so deep because I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that. “

Read on: Andrew Garfield Says Playing Spider-Man Was ‘Beautiful’ Because He Met His Ex Emma Stone

He also shares his daughter Similce, 13, and son Vincent, 11, with his partner Paloma Jiménez, 38, and they named Pauline after Paul.