Venom 2: scene from The Matrix 4 appeared in Let there be Carnage | Movies and series

Venom 2 is already a reality in multiple movie theaters around the world. The sequel has Eddie Brock and his symbiote in a battle with a familiar foe, and many fans have been satisfied with this new installment. However, and although the post-credit scene left fans of the MCU shocked, there is one detail in particular that went unnoticed: the movie starring Tom Hardy showed a scene from The Matrix 4.

In conversation with the specialized portal Screen Rant, Christopher Kusiak, location manager in Let there be Carnage, confessed that the production of both feature films had to share the city of San Francisco for the filming process of their respective sequences, something that was not entirely bearable for the Andy Serkis film.

“Many things affected the filming. Many of our driving shots disappeared because The Matrix controlled the entire downtown area. We ended up moving a stunt scene to the top of the parking lot because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of the Matrix. But if we had been there first, I probably would have gone the other way, “he said.

“ The helicopters were actually in the movie Matrix . The Matrix was shooting at the same time, so we caught some of its activity on camera, ”he added. This in particular, as explained by the aforementioned medium, can be seen as Brock and Venom move to the top of the iconic Coit Tower.









At that moment, the characters mention that they are fleeing from the Police, which is why the spectators could suppose that the helicopters are part of the persecution; however, it is now known that they are actually part of the Keanu Reeves film.

In the case of Resurrections, it is not known exactly to which scene of his footage the aforementioned belongs, since it will still be released on December 22.

Spider-Man would be close to the symbiote says Andy Serkis

The specialized portal Comickbook.com spoke with Andy Serkis, director of Venom 2, who confessed that his intention with the sequence was to show the public what is to come for both franchises.

“We wanted to let the public know that these universes are going to collide in some way and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves a lot of things open and we are not timing anything. The portal does not cross at all. More questions open up, I guess, rather than firmly saying (something). It’s a hint. It is a hint, in the broadest sense of the word, “he said.

