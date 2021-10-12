Tom Cruise appears unrecognizable and everyone asks the same question: “What have they done to him?”

Tom cruise made headlines a few weeks ago for its Hayley’s separation Atwell. However, this week it has been again for something totally different, and it is his physical appearance, which seemed that it would not change as the years go by, and it is that despite his 59 years old, age does not seem to change him, until now.

This change has been perceived by his fans, who this weekend could judge the appearance of the renowned actor, who appeared in a match of the MLB -American baseball league-, with a face that was remarkably swollen.

The Hollywood star attended the meeting between the Giants and the Dodgers with his son Connor, 26, and his presence went unnoticed until his face appeared next to his name on the stadium scoreboard, revealing Cruise’s face.









Networks quickly began to speculate on the reason for this aspect of the actor, wondering: “What have they done to him?”, and being some those who pointed to a possible weight gain, and others pointing to a allergic reaction, and even a alleged intervention esthetic.

The networks bring out the resemblance to Norm Macdonald

In addition, from social networks many of his fans have taken a great resemblance to Norm Macdonald, the Canadian comedian and writer who passed away just a few weeks ago.

And it is that this face has caused all kinds of reactions, especially because Tom Cruise is filming ‘Mission Impossible 7 ‘ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, two large films that had to be delayed because the coronavirus pandemic affected much of the team.