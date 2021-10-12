The voice USA 2021 LIVE ONLINE season 21 episode 7 by NBC live streaming with Ariana Grande: channel schedule where to watch La Voz United States chapter 7 USA | Shows

The voice 2021 has been gaining great popularity worldwide thanks to the performances of those who audition blindly before the jury. The latter is made up of renowned artists such as Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. , who dispute the voices of the aspirants. In the last chapter, each coach added participants to their ranks and now they have 12 on their team. In this note, we introduce you how and from where to watch the sixth episode of the music quiz show.

How are the teams of The voice USA season 21 made up?

Kelly clarkson: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani, Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes, The Cunningham Sisters, Jershika Maple, Xavier Cornell, Wyatt Miguel

John legend: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown, KJ Jennings, Sabrina Dias, Brittany Bree.

Ariana Grande: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim & Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, David Vogel, Bella DeNapoli, Ryleigh Plan, Sophia Bromberg.

Blake shelton: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters, Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith, Libianca

Who are the judges for The voice USA?

The 2021 season of The voice USA announced four renowned artists as jurors: pop star Ariana Grande, R&B and soul singer John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

When will the final gala of The Voice USA be?

This season 21 will accompany us until approximately mid-December , when the final gala is held live to choose with one voice.









What time does The Voice USA 2021 start?

In Peru, The voice USA 2021 starts from 7:00 pm Find out the hours of the other countries in the following lines:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Chili: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

The voice USA episode 7: broadcast channel

The NBC channel broadcasts The voice USA and Mexico. In Latin America, the reality show of talents would arrive through the signal of the cable channel Sony, which has yet to confirm the broadcast date.

How to watch NBC LIVE?

From the internet you can also see the NBC signal LIVE ONLINE FREE from Latin America through the website: https://www.nbc.com/.

Where to see The voice USA 2021 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

If you don’t want to lose yourself The voice USA 2021 You can tune in to the La República Espectáculos website, from where we offer you a live broadcast of each episode with all its incidents.

Ariana Grande confesses to being a fan of Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G

Behind the scenes of the reality show The Voice, the coach Ariana Grande confessed that she follows the musical career of the famous Latin singers Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G.

In addition, he added the love he has for them. “I love seeing the talent that is on the show and meeting these artists and working with them. It is like a really special experience to be able to share something of what we have learned ”, he revealed.