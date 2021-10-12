Friday, October 15, 2021
The voice USA 2021 LIVE ONLINE season 21 episode 7 by NBC live streaming with Ariana Grande: channel schedule where to watch La Voz United States chapter 7 USA | Shows

By Sonia Gupta
The voice 2021 has been gaining great popularity worldwide thanks to the performances of those who audition blindly before the jury. The latter is made up of renowned artists such as Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton., who dispute the voices of the aspirants. In the last chapter, each coach added participants to their ranks and now they have 12 on their team. In this note, we introduce you how and from where to watch the sixth episode of the music quiz show.


