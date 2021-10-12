the movie icon Sylvester Stallone called “lazy and greedy”

The world of cinema turns out to be the most complex, and that is that day by day big stars enter and leave an industry that grows and grows. Bruce Willis It is one of those great stars that little by little have lost their light, and even today it seems to be missing.

The actor began his career on television, but quickly began to take roles on the big screen, becoming one of the references of the 90s with great films such as ‘Die Hard’, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘The last man’, among other.

A figure who continued at the top with the arrival of the 21st century, being the protagonist of new films, as in the saga of ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Red’. Nevertheless, the results at the box office were casting doubt on the actor as the lead. A good test was in 2013, with ‘The mercenaries 3′, where the 66-year-old actor returned to action alongside Arnold Scgwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, among others. The latter did not hesitate to despise him, calling him “greedy” and “lazy”. A few words for which he later apologized.









In 2016 came ‘Café Society’, a great Woody Allen project in which he was able to be reborn, although a few days after filming it was retired and replaced by Steve Carrell. His departure was due to a scheduling conflict with a Broadway show, although other information points to problems learning the script

He started making lower budget movies

In that same year he began to work with the producer Randall Emmett, making smaller budget films, although the actor could still receive large sums of money. A system in which the producer benefited from the image of Willis and he continued to earn money.

On the other hand, Bruce Willis, over the years, has been losing shine, showing himself in fewer jobs and with worse evaluations, and that in the past he himself deprived himself of making some films that he considered were below him, something that dubbed ‘The New York Times’, who suggested that this ‘disappearance’ of Bruce Willis from the cinema could be a theme of ego.

What do you do now?

Nowadays, Bruce Willis seems to have put aside his acting side, and is now dedicated to produce plays, and it is that last September he joined The Burgess Group to move forward ‘My Mother’s Severed Head’, at Theater Row on Broadway.