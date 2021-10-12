the English football icon who will have his own movie

Amazon Prime Video goes back to meddling with documentaries and the world of sports, as he did in cases like that of All or Nothing. Now, he will touch on football as a theme and will move to the country where this practice was born: England. Today the first official preview of Rooney, the feature film that will tell the life of Wayne Rooney, footballer emerged from Everton that was consecrated in the Manchester United.

The race of Wayne Rooney It was full of unforgettable moments from the sport, with calls to the English team and titles such as the dreamed of Champions League, with the Manchester United. With the Manchester club he won more than ten titles and played for more than a decade. In January of this year, Rooney put an end to his career while playing in Derby County, and became the club’s coach.

Rooney will come to Prime Video at the beginning of 2022 and will have testimonies of great figures of the sport emerged from England. In the images he is seen training with a boxing bag and several scenes in which it is implied that for the athlete it was all a fight, a fight, until he managed to consecrate himself.









“For me it is more important that people remember me for who I am and not for what I did”, He says Wayne Rooney. It is that in 2010 a sexual scandal was spread in which the athlete was involved: he cheated on his wife during her pregnancy. The theme will be touched, according to what was seen in the trailer, both from Wayne’s perspective and that of his partner, Coleen rooney.

The case of David Beckham inspired by The Last Dance

Another of the elite athletes from England who is preparing to tell his life in front of the cameras is David beckham. The icon of clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United announced in April that she is interested in telling her life. From Deadline reported that the documentary of Micheal jordan, The last danceIt had a lot to do with it.

Everything indicates that Beckham will tell his life both on and off the field of the game, from which he retired in 2013. In an interview with MipTV assured that it is in “the right moment” to make your own series. “There have been so many chapters in my career: the highs, the lows, the children, the family, so many layers”, revealed and said that they have not yet defined the director. It is believed that it could be distributed by Netflix, how did you Jordan with your special.