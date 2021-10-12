the curious history of thanks to the Emmy winner

The most important speech that Kate Winslet had involved in the last edition of the Emmy Awards, she did not give, despite having won her statuette for best leading actress for Mare of Easttown. He got it from Evan Peters. “Thanks to Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet.” This phrase, which could be uttered by any fan of the actress, came out of the actor’s mouth in the form of a scream in the middle of his speech of thanks for the Emmy that he has obtained thanks to his performance in the miniseries starring and produced by the actress. He was not the only one to thank her for her award in the 73rd edition of the awards of the American Television Academy, but he was the one who summarized in fewer words what it means to work with the actress.

Co-star Julianne Nicholson also stopped to talk about her: “Extraordinary actress, but you have also taken care of the entire production, you have led us every step of the way, with so much care, so much intelligence and so much love. If you hadn’t called me to come to Philadelphia [lugar de rodaje de la serie] with you, I would not have read the first two episodes of the series and I would have stayed at home, so I owe it to you ”.

Even Jean Smart, who took the stage to collect an Emmy for her role in Hacks and not because of its interpretation in Mare of Easttown, She dedicated the first words of her speech to the miniseries in which she plays Kate Winslet’s mother and turned to her to celebrate.

Winslet’s generosity has almost always been rewarded in the speeches of her peers. There is no need to leave the cast of Mare of Easttown, but I did travel back in time to find another special thank you to Winslet. Guy Pearce, who in Mare of Easttown plays the writer Mare is intimate with, he already had a chance to celebrate Winslet’s talent when he won his Emmy in 2011 for Mildred Pearce. “It has been a wonderful experience to do Mildred Pierce ”, “I have had to have sex with Kate Winslet many many times,” he joked from the stage referring to her character, “and I did not imagine it could end this way. [con un premio], so Kate, I share this with you because you are an extraordinary woman, thank you for allowing me to enter Mildred. And for my wife, Kate, who had to put up with talking about her all the time.

Guy Pearce’s wife had to put up with talking about the actress, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s succession of twenty-something girlfriends may have also been jealous of his relationship with Kate. The mystique that surrounds the friendship that he and Winslet have maintained for more than 20 years has also been reflected in the award galas, which on more than one occasion have each attended as a companion to the other. There is even a complex analysis carried out by Vanity fair of the winks and gestures that have been dedicated to each other and vice versa since they went together to the Golden Globes and the Oscars of Titanic, where she did get a nomination and he did not. She dedicated to him the Golden Globe that he won in 2009 for Revolutionary road, the film in which both played a marriage doomed to disaster: “For one of the most special men in my life. Leo, I am so happy that I cannot be here and not tell you how much I love you and how much I have loved you in the last 14 years. I love you with all my heart, I love you ”.









He did not win then, so he did not have the opportunity to return the praise to his friend and from that moment on, his story in the thanks is one of random misunderstandings. She won her Oscar that same year for The reader, but he did not attend that ceremony. And he won in 2016 by The reborn, and among his long list of thanks he did not include her, who was in the room because she was nominated for best supporting actress for Steve Jobs. It didn’t matter: the director of the gala showed it to us proud of his friend while he decided to dedicate the last minute of his speech to raising awareness about climate change.

The same pride that he not only shows with actors, but also with members of the technical team. You just have to see her cheering Charlie Kaufman, Michel Gondry and Pierre Bismuth when they won the Oscar for best screenplay for Forget about me in 2005 . Kauffman, nervous, was almost unable to recite his speech, but he also mentioned it, and of course, the director gave us a shot of her as happy as if the statuette were his.

If the history of the thanks that Winslet receives is parallel to those that she already gives her capacity to deliver at work, some omissions also speak of her. When the Weinstein scandal broke and all the journalists ran to rummage through the newspaper archives to try to accuse those who now beat themselves on the chest of hypocrisy, but in the past they danced the water to the producer, someone noticed that Kate Winslet in 2009 did not mention him in his Oscar thank you speech for The reader, film that he produced. “Of course it was deliberate,” she explained. And that Miramax, Weinstein’s former company, distributed the actress’s film debut, Heavenly creatures. “Throughout my entire career, every time I met him, he would hold my arm and say, ‘Don’t forget who gave you your first movie’ as if I owed him something. And then with The readerLikewise: ‘I’m going to get you that Oscar nomination, I’m going to get you to win, I’m going to win for you ”, who also explained:“ That’s how it worked. It was intimidating and unpleasant. And in business it was very difficult to reach an agreement with him, he always insulted my agent every time I called her on the phone ”. And he settled with a: “The fact of not having to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that have happened to me and I’m sure that feeling is universal.”

Harvey Weinstein no longer exists in Hollywood today and a young actor thanks Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet. No more words are needed to understand and celebrate what that means.