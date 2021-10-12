Friday, October 15, 2021
Squid game: Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves star in fan-edited remake The Squid Game | Movies and series

By Hasan Sheikh
The squid game continues to be at the top of the list on Netflix. Fans of the Korean drama seek to delve into even the smallest details that surround its gory but shocking challenge circuit. In fact, a youtuber tried the rope game, with a disappointing result. For now, another user of the social network, identified as 참붕 Chambungg, has published what could be called a ‘Hollywood-style remake’ of Squid game.


