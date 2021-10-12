The newest mercenary of the Horde: Rokara in the new Hearthstone Mercenary Book.

The Barrens may be a dangerous place, filled with terrifying foes, but they will also be the place where you meet formidable allies like Rokara, whom you can learn more about in the new FREE single player adventure, the Book of Mercenaries!

Born in the snowy lands of Alterac Valley, the young orca of the Frostwolf clan, Rokara, has traveled to Orgrimmar in search of her destiny. As a new recruit to the Horde, Rokara faces the challenges of The Wastes head-on, but when the mysterious troll Kazakus entrusts him with a deadly mission to find a magical artifact, it is clear that this will be his ultimate test.

Rokara is the first chapter in a series of ten FREE stories that will take place throughout the year of the tap. When they complete Rokara’s story, they will be rewarded with 1 Warrior Pack containing only Warrior cards from the Standard format.

About Hearthstone

With more than 100 million players from around the world, Hearthstone is Blizzard Entertainment’s globally acclaimed free digital card game designed for both novice and expert card aficionados. Players can choose from nine powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons inspired by the unique fantasy of the universe of Warcraft®.

Thanks to its varied game modes, including epic head-to-head duels and story-driven single-player adventures, Hearthstone offers an exciting and rewarding experience packed with strategy, personality and fun. Hearthstone is available on PC, mobile and tablet devices and can be downloaded for free via this link https://playhearthstone.com

