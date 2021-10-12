Rihanna multiplies the size by more than 5 and shows the never seen: “It can’t be real”

For some it may be overlooked, but for others not, as, although Rihanna’s beauty and sensuality overshadow everything, If you zoom in, you will find that it is five times larger than normal.

It is not her hair, nor her breasts, much less her lips or rear. What we mean this time is her nails, since they can be seen extremely long in the photo and, although they camouflage very well with the kind of shirt he is wearing and the color of his skin, it is a detail that is worth commenting.

Lately, XXL size nails seem to be in fashion among divas, since we also usually see Rosalía, Billie Eilish and Lizzo with extra-long nail manicures, among others.. From now on Rihanna will begin to be part of this list of artists who join what they call Nail Art and take their nails to the maximum level. This trend for larger than normal nails is gaining ground and has become a very competitive trade.

Returning to the photo of Rihanna, you can see her long hair pulled back resting on her bare back, a kind of multi-layered blouse in the shape of pink rose petals that leaves her neck exposed and only covers her arms, chest, abdomen and some lower back, black miniskirt and a very natural pose, sitting on a bench with a lot of style.









Her hands are placed on her legs, revealing her huge nails painted in a golden tone with some jewelry, which makes her hands look sophisticated and very subtle despite their size. We do not know if it was a manicure just to carry out her photoshoot or if this will be the beginning of a new style.

The truth is that it is the first time we have seen Rihanna such long nails and with so many alternatives, their fans do not believe that they are their real nails, since to let them grow to that size, it takes time and exclusive dedication for it.

In view of this, there is no doubt that they are acrylic nails, which were placed to show off this wonderful look that we can see in the image. Now it will be up to Rihanna to decide if her extra long nails will be a fixed part of her makeovers from now on. For now, we will be attentive to your hands to observe your new manicures and to know if you are taking Nail Art seriously as a complementary part of your clothing.