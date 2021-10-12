Rihanna is emerging as the new protagonist of ‘The Bodyguard’

It seems incredible that almost 30 years have passed since it was released The bodyguard, the film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner that served to globally elevate the singer, who tragically died in 2012 drowned in the bathtub of a hotel room. To commemorate the release, a remake of the film is in the works and, for now, everything indicates that there is already a candidate for the title role: Rihanna.

The Bodyguard was one of the great movie hits of the ’90s, featuring two Hollywood mega stars in their lead roles and hitting a staggering gross at a time when musical movies weren’t in vogue.





In fact, the film’s soundtrack is one of the best-selling records of all time, with nearly 29 million copies sold in 1992, the year the film was released. And it is that the world fell asleep before the majestic voice of Whitney Houston, making I will always love you be already a classic in the history of ballads.









That is why, now that a new version of the film has been considered, it is very important to choose the female lead since the bar that Houston set is very, very high. The first rumors suggest, as published by the American press, that those in charge of the remake already have someone in mind: the singer Rihanna.

It is true that the project is in a very early phase and that the castings have not even begun, but as Variety has advanced, the singer of umbrella It is one of the options that could be considered. Given the rumor that Rihanna could be the new protagonist of The bodyguard, the internet has gone crazy.

The one from Barbados, who has recently made headlines for dropping the lawsuit against her father before going to trial after reporting him for using her name for her own gain, already has experience in the cinema with films such as Ocean’s 8 or Battleship, but this new project would undoubtedly be an opportunity on another level.

At the moment there is no confirmation and the leaks that are arriving also point to other great voices as options. Among them are Camila Cabello, who has just released Cinderella, Beyoncé or Adele. Variety It also advances that the film’s producers have also thought of Channing Tatum and Chris Hemsworth as possible male leads. For now, we will have to wait to find out.