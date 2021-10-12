Rihanna and the door slam she received before arriving at the Met Gala after party

After a very difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic, the Met Gala came back in style to delight lovers of fashion and red carpets. And although this year it had to be delayed until September -traditionally it takes place on the first Monday in May-, the wait has been worth it, as the parade of celebrities and looks was really impressive. One of the most anticipated attendees of this evening was undoubtedly Rihanna, who undoubtedly impressed everyone with an extravagant Balenciaga design, with which he walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. And if her arrival at the gala was impressive, it was not different from her arrival at the after party that took place later at night, where the interpreter again impressed everyone with her look. However, his arrival at this party was somewhat eventful, because between the hustle and bustle of the fans who were waiting on the outskirts of the place, and the presence of the media, an element of his security body almost closed the door of the van in which the artist was traveling, just at the moment when she was about to get off. And although the man’s reaction was immediate, some of the frightened witnesses screamed, they believed that the singer would have an accident. Play and see what Rihanna’s eventful arrival at the Met Gala after party was like.









